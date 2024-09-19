Left Menu

McLaren's Ingenious Rear Wing Sparks Debate: A Glimpse into Formula One's Strategic Boundary-Pushing

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri laud McLaren's strategic ingenuity in Formula One following footage of the car's rear wing flexing at speed during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The FIA is monitoring car bodywork flexibility, but McLaren's performance remains within legal limits, showcasing their innovative approach to competing at the top level.

Updated: 19-09-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:56 IST
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri expressed their pride in McLaren's strategic innovation following footage that initiated a debate about the car's rear wing flexibility during last weekend's Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix.

McLaren clinched the lead in the constructors' championship after Piastri's victory in Baku and Norris, trailing Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 59 points, secured fourth place with a fastest lap bonus. The team's remarkable turnaround since the season's start, when Red Bull appeared unbeatable, has been noteworthy.

The FIA is monitoring the flexibility of car bodywork and may introduce regulatory changes if necessary. Norris affirmed that McLaren's car has undergone thorough testing and complies with all rules. He praised the team for exploring every legal avenue to fight at the top, highlighting Formula One's intricate rule-based competition.

Piastri, a double race winner in his second F1 season, echoed Norris's sentiments. He acknowledged that while the rear wing's flexibility isn't a decisive factor, it is entirely legal and subject to rigorous testing. Both drivers emphasized the importance of innovation within the rules to achieve championship success.

