Fiance's Blackmail Scandal: A Dowry Threat Unveiled
In Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, police have registered a case against four family members, including a man who allegedly filmed private videos of his fiancée and demanded Rs 1 crore to keep them private. The victim’s father reported the blackmail attempt, revealing a complex dowry dispute.
Uttar Pradesh Police have charged four members of a family in Kaushambi following accusations that a man recorded private videos of his fiancée and threatened to release them unless paid Rs 1 crore.
The father of the victim, Pankaj Kesarwani, lodged a complaint which outlines the ordeal, revealing a dowry dispute in a pre-arranged marriage set for February 8. Initially agreeing to Rs 25 lakh, the family claims the groom, Utkarsh Agarwal, escalated demands.
The police, led by Superintendent Rajesh Kumar, have initiated an investigation, probing the roles of Utkarsh, his parents, and sister in the alleged extortion and threats.
