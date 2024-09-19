Left Menu

Dinamo Zagreb's Coach Jakirovic Fired After Crushing Defeat

Dinamo Zagreb fired coach Sergej Jakirovic after a 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Assistant Sandro Perkovic will serve as interim coach. Despite winning domestic titles, Jakirovic's tenure ended abruptly following the team's defensive collapse. Dinamo faces Monaco next in the Champions League.

  • Country:
  • Croatia

Two days after a crushing 9-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Dinamo Zagreb announced the dismissal of coach Sergej Jakirovic on Thursday.

A statement from the Croatian champions confirmed that Jakirovic's assistant Sandro Perkovic has been appointed as interim coach.

Dinamo Zagreb, who will play Monaco at home in their next Champions League match in two weeks, saw Bayern Munich become the first team to score nine goals in the competition's 32-year history under its current branding. Harry Kane led Bayern's charge with four goals, including three from penalties.

Dinamo trailed by three goals at halftime but rallied briefly to make it 3-2 before their defense disintegrated in the second half.

Jakirovic, who coached the team for 13 months and won a domestic league and cup double last season, saw his tenure abruptly terminated as the team struggled on the European stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

