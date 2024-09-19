Bangladesh Puts Pressure on India in First Test Match

After day one of the first Test match, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud stated they are focusing on pressuring India. Mahmud, who spearheads the bowling attack in Chennai, picked up four key wickets, conceding 58 runs at an economy rate of 3.20.

In the post-day press conference, Mahmud mentioned that dismissing India's lineup before they reach 400 runs would be advantageous for Bangladesh. 'I think it will be good for us if we can get them all out before 400. The wicket is now much easier to bat on and conditions are batting friendly. We are trying how to put pressure back on India. Hopefully, we can do it,' he explained.

Mahmud acknowledged that their bowlers could have maintained better discipline but remained optimistic that early breakthroughs on the second day could change the game's course. 'We could have been a bit more disciplined in our bowling. We are trying to hit the right channels and put pressure on the opposition. The momentum is with India, but if we try, we can bowl them out for below 400,' he added.

Bangladesh elected to bowl first in the Chennai Test, the first of a two-match series. Despite India's top-order collapse to 34/3, Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) built a critical partnership. However, India ended the day at 339/6, thanks to an unbeaten 195-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (86*) and centurion Ravichandran Ashwin. Hasan Mahmud spearheaded Bangladesh's bowling effort, scalping top-order players including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)