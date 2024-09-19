Bengaluru Bulls Eye Redemption in PKL Season 11

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) embarks on its 11th season, the Bengaluru Bulls are looking to reclaim their championship title, having narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season. The Bulls have a storied history in the PKL, reaching the playoffs in six out of the ten seasons so far, and clinching the top honor in Season 6.

The team, led by head coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat—PKL's longest-serving coach—has made significant additions to its roster during the Season 11 Player Auction. Among the key acquisitions, standout raiders Pardeep Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar headline an exciting attacking unit. Pardeep, the highest-scoring raider in PKL history, will seek to rediscover his form while getting solid support from Pawar, who has been a consistent scorer.

The defensive unit, however, remains a potential Achilles' heel. Captain Surabh Nandal will need to galvanize an inexperienced group, including returning all-rounder Nitin Rawal, whose dual-threat capabilities are vital. The season's success largely hinges on Pardeep Narwal's performance; should he falter, the team's lack of an experienced lead raider may become a pivotal issue.

