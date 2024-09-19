Bengaluru Bulls Eye Redemption in PKL Season 11

Left Menu

Catch a detailed preview of Bengaluru Bulls' squad for Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. With key new signings and returning stars, the Bulls aim to regain their past glory under the stewardship of Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat. Defensive challenges loom, making Pardeep Narwal's form crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:46 IST
Bengaluru Bulls are the champions of season six of PKL. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) embarks on its 11th season, the Bengaluru Bulls are looking to reclaim their championship title, having narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season. The Bulls have a storied history in the PKL, reaching the playoffs in six out of the ten seasons so far, and clinching the top honor in Season 6.

The team, led by head coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat—PKL's longest-serving coach—has made significant additions to its roster during the Season 11 Player Auction. Among the key acquisitions, standout raiders Pardeep Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar headline an exciting attacking unit. Pardeep, the highest-scoring raider in PKL history, will seek to rediscover his form while getting solid support from Pawar, who has been a consistent scorer.

The defensive unit, however, remains a potential Achilles' heel. Captain Surabh Nandal will need to galvanize an inexperienced group, including returning all-rounder Nitin Rawal, whose dual-threat capabilities are vital. The season's success largely hinges on Pardeep Narwal's performance; should he falter, the team's lack of an experienced lead raider may become a pivotal issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

