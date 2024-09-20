Australian Cricket Triumphs Over England in Thrilling ODI Series Opener
Australia chased down a 316-run target to win by seven wickets against England in the first ODI at Trent Bridge. Travis Head scored an unbeaten 154, supported by Marnus Labuschagne’s 77 not out. Despite a depleted line-up, Australia extended their winning streak to 13 ODIs, thanks to crucial contributions from Head and Labuschagne.
Australia chased down an imposing 316-run target to clinch a seven-wicket victory over England in the first ODI of their five-match series at Trent Bridge. Travis Head led the way with an unbeaten 154, while Marnus Labuschagne contributed a crucial 77 not out.
The chase saw Australia reach 317-3 with six overs to spare, extending their ODI winning streak to 13 matches, despite fielding a depleted line-up due to illness and injury in their camp. Labuschagne also played a pivotal role in restricting England's strong batting start.
England, opting to bat first, saw notable performances from Ben Duckett and Will Jacks. However, a combination of key wickets from Labuschagne and spinner Adam Zampa curtailed their innings. The match sets the stage for a riveting series, with the second ODI scheduled for Saturday in Leeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
