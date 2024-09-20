Left Menu

Young Stars Shine Bright in Dramatic Champions League Showdowns

Teen sensations Lamine Yamal and Florian Wirtz made headlines in the Champions League with standout performances for Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively. While Yamal's effort wasn't enough to save Barcelona from defeat, Wirtz's brace led Leverkusen to a resounding victory. The new tournament format added further excitement, with veterans like Griezmann also making crucial impacts.

Updated: 20-09-2024 08:57 IST
Teen sensations Lamine Yamal and Florian Wirtz made headlines in the Champions League on Thursday with standout performances for Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively.

Yamal, despite scoring a stunning goal, couldn't prevent 10-man Barcelona from falling to a 2-1 defeat against Monaco, ending their perfect start to the season. Meanwhile, Wirtz's debut in Europe's elite competition saw him score a brace, leading Leverkusen to a commanding 4-0 victory over Feyenoord.

As the new Champions League format unfolds, it has already produced its share of drama and excitement. The 36-team league has replaced the traditional group stages, ensuring intense matchups each week. Additionally, seasoned players like Antoine Griezmann continue to deliver, with the veteran scoring a crucial goal for Atlético Madrid in their 2-1 victory over Leipzig.

