Bengaluru FC Triumphs with 3-0 Victory Over Hyderabad FC

Bengaluru FC (BFC) comfortably defeated Hyderabad FC (HFC) 3-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday, clinching their second consecutive win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Rahul Bheke netted the opener in the first half, while Sunil Chhetri added two more in the second half, securing the win and propelling Gerard Zaragoza's side to the top of the league standings.

From the outset, the home team maintained control, consistently pressuring Hyderabad FC's defense and generating scoring opportunities. The breakthrough came in the fifth minute when Bengaluru FC won a corner kick. The set-piece, taken by academy graduate Vinith Venkatesh, found Rahul Bheke, who coolly slotted it past Hyderabad's goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh, marking his first ISL goal since February 2022.

The introduction of Chhetri in the 57th minute sparked further action. Drawn by Roshan Singh, a foul by Hyderabad defender Leander D'Cunha led to a penalty, which Chhetri converted with precision. Not stopping there, Chhetri sealed the victory with a diving header from a cross by Edgar Mendez. With Chhetri's brace, he tied Bartholomew Ogbeche as the ISL's joint-highest goal-scorer.

