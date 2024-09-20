Vikram Rathour Joins Rajasthan Royals as Batting Coach

Former India coach Vikram Rathour has been named the batting coach for the Rajasthan Royals, reuniting with Rahul Dravid in the Indian Premier League. The franchise announced the appointment on Friday. Rathour and Dravid have a history of successful collaborations, having led the Indian team to significant achievements, including an ODI World Cup final appearance and a T20 World Cup win.

This marks Rathour's return to the IPL, where he previously served as a coach for the Punjab Kings. His vast coaching experience includes a tenure as India's batting coach from 2019 to 2023 and stints with Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket. "Vikram's technical expertise, calm demeanor, and understanding of Indian conditions make him the perfect fit for the Royals," said Dravid in a statement.

Dravid emphasized the strong rapport he has with Rathour, highlighting their shared successes and Rathour's knack for nurturing young talent. Rathour's guidance helped shape players like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul. Recently, Rathour also served as New Zealand's batting coach for a one-off Test against Afghanistan. "It's a privilege to join the Royals and work with Rahul again. I look forward to developing top-class players and achieving our goals," Rathour said.

(With inputs from agencies.)