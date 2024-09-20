SAI Kicks Off High-Performance Orientation for Sports Leadership

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) inaugurated a two-day orientation programme on Friday for 19 High Performance Directors (HPDs) and Managers (HPMs) across the country. The event took place at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS).

This initiative aims to bolster the leadership skills of HPDs and HPMs, enhancing India's sports development and achieving high-performance excellence. The programme features 15 HPDs and four HPMs engaging with renowned experts in high-performance sports management.

Among the distinguished speakers are Hockey India's chief coach Harinder Singh, TOPS CEO Commodore P K Garg, and High Performance Director of Hockey India Herman Cruz. Other experts include Brig (Dr) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, Rahul Bajaj, and Samuel Pullinger.

