Left Menu

SAI Kicks Off High-Performance Orientation for Sports Leadership

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) launched a two-day orientation programme at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, aimed at enhancing the leadership capabilities of 19 High Performance Directors and Managers. The program includes interactions with experts like Harinder Singh, P K Garg, Herman Cruz, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:50 IST
SAI Kicks Off High-Performance Orientation for Sports Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) inaugurated a two-day orientation programme on Friday for 19 High Performance Directors (HPDs) and Managers (HPMs) across the country. The event took place at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS).

This initiative aims to bolster the leadership skills of HPDs and HPMs, enhancing India's sports development and achieving high-performance excellence. The programme features 15 HPDs and four HPMs engaging with renowned experts in high-performance sports management.

Among the distinguished speakers are Hockey India's chief coach Harinder Singh, TOPS CEO Commodore P K Garg, and High Performance Director of Hockey India Herman Cruz. Other experts include Brig (Dr) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, Rahul Bajaj, and Samuel Pullinger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024