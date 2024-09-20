McLaren Adjusts Rear Wing Following FIA Concerns

Formula One frontrunners McLaren have adjusted the rear wings on their cars for the Singapore Grand Prix after discussions with the FIA, following concerns raised by rival teams. The British team recently topped the standings in Azerbaijan, but their rear wing design attracted scrutiny for a potential 'mini-DRS' effect.

In a statement, McLaren said, "Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren have proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA." The team expects the FIA to hold similar discussions with other teams regarding rear wing compliance.

McLaren leads Red Bull by 20 points in the constructors' championship, with seven Grand Prix and three sprints remaining. Red Bull's Christian Horner mentioned that he anticipated the FIA to ban McLaren's rear wing. McLaren's Zak Brown praised the team's ingenuity and emphasized that the car had passed all tests, stating, "Good on our team for coming up with something that is high performance."

(With inputs from agencies.)