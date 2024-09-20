India Edges Out Bangladesh with Last-Minute Header in SAFF U17 Championship

Defending champions India marked a triumphant start to their SAFF U17 Championship campaign by edging out Bangladesh with a solitary goal in their Group A clash at the Changlimithang Stadium on Friday.

The breakthrough came when defender Sumit Sharma's deft header in added time found the net, following a precise cross from substitute Manbhakupar Malngiang, who had been brought in by head coach Ishfaq Ahmed in the 78th minute. Throughout the match, India dominated possession but struggled to convert opportunities against a resolute Bangladeshi defense.

Despite India's aggressive play and near-total control over the match's 90+5 minutes, the only goal came late in stoppage time as their relentless pressure finally paid off. The Indian team will no doubt seek a more decisive victory in their subsequent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)