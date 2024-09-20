Left Menu

India Edges Out Bangladesh with Last-Minute Header in SAFF U17 Championship

India began their SAFF U17 Championship on a high note, defeating Bangladesh 1-0 in Group A. Sumit Sharma's decisive header in stoppage time secured victory despite a tough Bangladeshi defense. The Indian team dominated but faced resistance, with multiple close attempts thwarted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimphu | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:54 IST
India Edges Out Bangladesh with Last-Minute Header in SAFF U17 Championship
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Defending champions India marked a triumphant start to their SAFF U17 Championship campaign by edging out Bangladesh with a solitary goal in their Group A clash at the Changlimithang Stadium on Friday.

The breakthrough came when defender Sumit Sharma's deft header in added time found the net, following a precise cross from substitute Manbhakupar Malngiang, who had been brought in by head coach Ishfaq Ahmed in the 78th minute. Throughout the match, India dominated possession but struggled to convert opportunities against a resolute Bangladeshi defense.

Despite India's aggressive play and near-total control over the match's 90+5 minutes, the only goal came late in stoppage time as their relentless pressure finally paid off. The Indian team will no doubt seek a more decisive victory in their subsequent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024