Tarique Rahman's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter in Bangladesh's Political Landscape

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), returned to Dhaka to a spirited reception on Thursday after a 17-year absence.

His arrival comes amid heightened political turmoil and ahead of the February parliamentary elections, marking him as a leading contender for the prime ministerial position.

The political landscape has been tense following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, sparking widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)