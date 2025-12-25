Tarique Rahman's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter in Bangladesh's Political Landscape
Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, returned to Dhaka after 17 years. His arrival, amidst political unrest, signifies his prominent role as a contender for the prime ministership, following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi and ahead of the upcoming elections.
Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), returned to Dhaka to a spirited reception on Thursday after a 17-year absence.
His arrival comes amid heightened political turmoil and ahead of the February parliamentary elections, marking him as a leading contender for the prime ministerial position.
The political landscape has been tense following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, sparking widespread protests.
