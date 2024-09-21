Left Menu

McLaren to Modify Rear Wings After FIA Talks Amid Controversy

Formula One team McLaren will modify their rear wings after discussions with the FIA at the Singapore Grand Prix, addressing concerns from rival teams about the wing's drag reduction effect. McLaren asserts the wing complies with regulations, despite the scrutiny. Red Bull and Ferrari have expressed their frustrations.

Formula One leaders McLaren will adjust the rear wings on their cars following discussions with the governing FIA during the Singapore Grand Prix. This decision comes amid concerns raised by rival teams about the wing's supposed 'mini-DRS' drag reduction effect.

Last weekend, McLaren topped the standings in Azerbaijan, but questions arose about the rear wing's function at high speeds. Despite the wing complying with FIA regulations and passing all deflection tests, McLaren has agreed to make minor adjustments based on their conversations with the FIA.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports that he anticipated the FIA would ban the McLaren rear wing. McLaren boss Zak Brown defended the design, stating it had passed every test and contributed to their team's high performance. Ferrari's Fred Vasseur echoed the concerns, adding to the mounting frustration among competitors.

