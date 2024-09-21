Chelsea Clinch Victory in Women's Super League Opener

Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory against Aston Villa in their Women's Super League season opener, thanks to a decisive goal from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. This win marks a successful debut for new coach Sonia Bompastor, who has taken over the team from Emma Hayes.

The match saw Chelsea dominate early, with winger Guro Reiten creating opportunities. Kaneryd broke the deadlock in the 37th minute with a stellar shot from outside the box. Aston Villa's Rachel Daly nearly equalized, but her header hit the crossbar.

Villa showed resilience but struggled against Chelsea's pressing tactics. In the closing stages, Chelsea keeper Hannah Hampton made crucial saves to deny Villa's attempts, securing a hard-fought win for the reigning champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)