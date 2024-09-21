Scott Vincent's Ace Ignites Rally in Thrilling LIV Golf Team Championship Quarters

Scott Vincent's hole-in-one catalyzed a thrilling rally for the Iron Heads, eventually culminating in Jinichiro Kozuma's clutch putts to oust Brooks Koepka's Smash team and secure a semifinal berth in the LIV Golf Team Championship on Friday.

Victories by HyFlyers, Fireballs, 4Aces, and Stinger also marked their advancement, joining Iron Heads in Saturday's key matches. Defending champions Crushers, Legion XIII, and Ripper had byes.

Despite Koepka's 6-and-5 win over Kevin Na, the Smash team fell short as Danny Lee and the Iron Heads staged notable performances. Sunday's finals will feature stroke play, counting scores from all players on the four remaining teams towards the overall result.

