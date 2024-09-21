Scott Vincent's Ace Ignites Rally in Thrilling LIV Golf Team Championship Quarters
Scott Vincent's hole-in-one energized the Iron Heads to overcome the Smash team led by Brooks Koepka and move to the semifinals of the LIV Golf Team Championship. Key wins by HyFlyers, Fireballs, 4Aces, and Stinger also set the stage for the next round, while Crushers, Legion XIII, and Ripper enjoyed byes.
Scott Vincent's hole-in-one catalyzed a thrilling rally for the Iron Heads, eventually culminating in Jinichiro Kozuma's clutch putts to oust Brooks Koepka's Smash team and secure a semifinal berth in the LIV Golf Team Championship on Friday.
Victories by HyFlyers, Fireballs, 4Aces, and Stinger also marked their advancement, joining Iron Heads in Saturday's key matches. Defending champions Crushers, Legion XIII, and Ripper had byes.
Despite Koepka's 6-and-5 win over Kevin Na, the Smash team fell short as Danny Lee and the Iron Heads staged notable performances. Sunday's finals will feature stroke play, counting scores from all players on the four remaining teams towards the overall result.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Athletes Advance to Semifinals at Paris Paralympics
Olivia Gadecki Shines at Guadalajara Open Semifinals
Raj Kumar Pal's Hat-Trick Propels India to Semifinals in Hero Asian Champions Trophy
India Eyes Victory Against Unpredictable Korea in Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals
China Advances to Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals with 2-0 Victory Over Japan