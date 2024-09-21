Left Menu

India Dominates Bangladesh: Unbeaten 138-Run Partnership Puts Hosts in Command

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 138-run partnership led India to a commanding 205/3 at lunch on Day 3 of the Chennai Test, leading by 432 runs. Earlier, India's top-order collapsed but recovered thanks to Ashwin and Jadeja. India's bowlers then dismantled Bangladesh's batting lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:20 IST
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
An unbeaten partnership of 138 runs off 190 balls between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant has propelled India to 205 for the loss of three wickets by lunch on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Heading into the break, India leads by an imposing 432 runs.

India chalked up 124 runs in this session without losing a wicket, facing 20 overs at a run rate of 4.43. Play began with India at 81/3, with Gill and Pant remaining unbeaten at 33* and 12* respectively. By the 29th over, the hosts reached the 100-run milestone; an aggressive partnership followed, with both batsmen completing their fifties and racking up a 100-run collaboration by the 48th over.

Earlier, Bangladesh opted to field first after winning the toss. India's top-order faltered but was rescued by a crucial 199-run stand between Ravichandran Ashwin (113) and Ravindra Jadeja (86*), lifting the team to 376 in their first innings. Bangladesh struggled in their reply, bowled out for 149, with notable contributions from bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep. At stumps, the game heavily favored India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

