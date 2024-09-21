Left Menu

Raducanu Retires from Korea Open amid Injuries

Emma Raducanu, former U.S. Open champion, retired from the Korea Open quarter-final due to a foot injury. She struggled against top seed Daria Kasatkina, losing the first set 6-1. Raducanu's injury was apparent in previous matches but she managed to continue playing. Kasatkina expressed sympathy for Raducanu's early exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:17 IST
Raducanu Retires from Korea Open amid Injuries
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu, a former U.S. Open champion, was forced to retire from her Korea Open quarter-final match against top seed Daria Kasatkina due to a foot injury.

The young Briton struggled to serve properly with her injured left foot, resulting in numerous faults and a lack of mobility on the court. The injury had already caused problems during her previous round of 16 match against Yuan Yue, although she managed to secure victory on that occasion.

Following her withdrawal, Kasatkina expressed sympathy for Raducanu, wishing her a swift recovery. Kasatkina is set to face fellow Russian Diana Shnaider in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024