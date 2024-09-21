Raducanu Retires from Korea Open amid Injuries
Emma Raducanu, former U.S. Open champion, retired from the Korea Open quarter-final due to a foot injury. She struggled against top seed Daria Kasatkina, losing the first set 6-1. Raducanu's injury was apparent in previous matches but she managed to continue playing. Kasatkina expressed sympathy for Raducanu's early exit.
Emma Raducanu, a former U.S. Open champion, was forced to retire from her Korea Open quarter-final match against top seed Daria Kasatkina due to a foot injury.
The young Briton struggled to serve properly with her injured left foot, resulting in numerous faults and a lack of mobility on the court. The injury had already caused problems during her previous round of 16 match against Yuan Yue, although she managed to secure victory on that occasion.
Following her withdrawal, Kasatkina expressed sympathy for Raducanu, wishing her a swift recovery. Kasatkina is set to face fellow Russian Diana Shnaider in the semi-finals.
