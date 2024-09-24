Sports Bulletin: Key Highlights from the Sports World

In the latest sports updates, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will sit out the start of the NBA season following offseason ankle surgery. The 26-year-old is projected to return by December or January.

Highlighting the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has been suspended for one game due to repeated violations of player health and safety regulations. According to The Athletic, James plans to appeal the decision.

In the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers executed a dramatic comeback, overcoming an eight-run deficit to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9. Jake Bauers clinched the game with an RBI single in the eighth.

On November 2, Vince Carter's number will be retired by the Toronto Raptors, making him the franchise's first player to receive this honor. Meanwhile, in the WNBA playoffs, the New York Liberty comfortably defeated the Atlanta Dream 83-69 in their series opener.

Joshua Karty secured a last-second victory for the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers with a 37-yard field goal, bringing the final score to 27-24.

The USMNT will kick off their Nations League campaign on November 18 under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, marking a new era for the team.

Medical assessments show positive returns for NFL quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Justin Herbert, signaling no long-term injuries for either player.

Lastly, the Cincinnati Reds have dismissed manager David Bell, with bench coach Freddie Benavides stepping in as interim manager for the season's final games.

