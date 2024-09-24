Left Menu

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series Set to Break Records Amid Unprecedented Ticket Sales

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia is garnering massive interest, reflected in record-breaking ticket sales. The first Test starts on November 22 in Perth, and excitement is building for the entire series, including the highly-anticipated Boxing Day Test.

Team India with the Border Gavaskar Trophy. (Photo- BCCI/Jay Shah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager of Events and Operations at Cricket Australia, has revealed that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia is generating enormous interest as evidenced by unprecedented ticket sales. The series will kick off on November 22 with the first Test in Perth.

In a statement, Cricket Australia quoted Morrison saying, "The Border-Gavaskar series is highly anticipated, and current ticket sales demonstrate significant interest in the upcoming contest between Australia and India. We encourage fans to buy tickets now to ensure they don't miss any of the action."

Morrison highlighted that both Indian and Australian fans are showing substantial interest, creating an opportunity to celebrate the strong connection between the two nations on and off the field. Notably, sales for the Boxing Day Test have tripled compared to the same period in 2018/19, with a remarkable increase in interest from Indian tourists.

This season's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series promises to be unforgettable as the top-ranked men's Test teams compete in a thrilling five-match showdown. The second Test will take place under the lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6-10. The series will then move to Brisbane for the third Test at The Gabba from December 14-18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30, and the series will conclude with the fifth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7, promising an exciting finish to what looks to be a thrilling series.

