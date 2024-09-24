Heather Knight Fined for Historical Blackface Photo, Apologizes for 'Racist and Discriminatory' Conduct

England women's skipper Heather Knight has been reprimanded and fined £1000 by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) for a 2012 photo in blackface, deemed as 'racist and discriminatory conduct'. According to ESPNCricinfo, the photo, taken at a sports-themed fancy dress party, violated ECB directive 3.3.

Knight, who was 21 at the time, accepted the charges and apologized. 'I am truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012,' she said in a statement released via the ECB. 'It was wrong, and I have long regretted it. Back then, I wasn't as educated about the implications as I am now.'

The CDC recognized there was no racist intent but emphasized that the conduct was prejudicial to cricket's interests and brought disrepute to the game and Ms. Knight. This incident marked Knight's first disciplinary proceeding. Her unpaid work around diversity and cooperation led to a lenient punishment.

