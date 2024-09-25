Raphael Varane Retires from Football at 31

France's World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane announced his retirement from football on Wednesday at the age of 31. Varane, who made 360 appearances for Real Madrid, collected three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies before joining Manchester United in 2021.

Recently, Varane moved to Serie A club Como in July but endured a knee injury in his debut match. In an Instagram post, Varane reflected on his career, expressing no regrets and pride in his accomplishments.

Notably, his final game saw him lift a trophy at Wembley, celebrating United's FA Cup victory in May. Reflecting on his career, Varane highlighted his commitment to integrity and improving every place he played.

(With inputs from agencies.)