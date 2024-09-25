Left Menu

Ben Stokes Open to Rejoin England's White-Ball Setup Under McCullum's Leadership

England Test skipper Ben Stokes is considering rejoining the white-ball cricket setup under new head coach Brendon McCullum. Though there have been no formal discussions, Stokes expressed willingness to play again if called upon. McCullum's impact on the Test team has been significant, and similar results are expected for the limited-overs squads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chester-Le-Street | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:34 IST
Ben Stokes Open to Rejoin England's White-Ball Setup Under McCullum's Leadership
Ben Stokes

England Test skipper Ben Stokes has expressed his openness to rejoining the white-ball setup, especially after the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach for both limited-overs and Test cricket.

McCullum, who has already made a significant impact on England's Test team, is poised to take charge of the limited-overs squads for the tour of India next January.

''If I get the call and (Baz) says, 'Do you want to come and play?' Then obviously, it's definitely going to be a yes,'' Stokes told Sky Sports on the sidelines of the third ODI against Australia, which England won by 46 runs.

Though not featured in a T20 International since 2022, Stokes and Joe Root remain on selector Luke Wright's radar, especially for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Stokes emphasized that no formal discussions have taken place and his current focus is on the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

''I've played a lot of white-ball cricket for England, and I'm very happy with what I've achieved in that form of the game. However, we've not discussed it formally,'' said Stokes.

Praising McCullum's influence, he added, ''It's an amazing opportunity for the white-ball team to experience what Baz has brought to the Test team. He's a remarkable coach, and it's beneficial to have the same philosophies and messaging across all formats.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024