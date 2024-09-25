Ben Stokes Open to Rejoin England's White-Ball Setup Under McCullum's Leadership

England Test skipper Ben Stokes has expressed his openness to rejoining the white-ball setup, especially after the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach for both limited-overs and Test cricket.

McCullum, who has already made a significant impact on England's Test team, is poised to take charge of the limited-overs squads for the tour of India next January.

''If I get the call and (Baz) says, 'Do you want to come and play?' Then obviously, it's definitely going to be a yes,'' Stokes told Sky Sports on the sidelines of the third ODI against Australia, which England won by 46 runs.

Though not featured in a T20 International since 2022, Stokes and Joe Root remain on selector Luke Wright's radar, especially for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Stokes emphasized that no formal discussions have taken place and his current focus is on the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

''I've played a lot of white-ball cricket for England, and I'm very happy with what I've achieved in that form of the game. However, we've not discussed it formally,'' said Stokes.

Praising McCullum's influence, he added, ''It's an amazing opportunity for the white-ball team to experience what Baz has brought to the Test team. He's a remarkable coach, and it's beneficial to have the same philosophies and messaging across all formats.''

