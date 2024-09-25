Left Menu

Fenerbahce Withdraws Players Amid Ataman's Gesture Controversy

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce has pulled its players from international duty in response to a provocative gesture by national team head coach Ergin Ataman. The incident occurred during a friendly match between Panathinaikos and Galatasaray, igniting outrage among Fenerbahce supporters. Fenerbahce declared their players would not return as long as Ataman remained in his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 21:48 IST
Fenerbahce Withdraws Players Amid Ataman's Gesture Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce has withdrawn its players from international duty. The decision came after national team head coach Ergin Ataman made a controversial gesture during a friendly match between Panathinaikos and Galatasaray.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, saw Ataman holding up one and then three fingers to the crowd, a gesture that appeared to reference Galatasaray's recent 3-1 soccer victory over Fenerbahce.

The provocative act has triggered widespread outrage among Fenerbahce fans, leading the club to issue a statement condemning Ataman's actions. According to Fenerbahce, their players will not return to the national team as long as Ataman remains in his position. Ataman has since apologized, stating, 'It was in no way my intention to target or offend any community when I did this,' but the club remains unappeased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024