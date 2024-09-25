Fenerbahce Withdraws Players Amid Ataman's Gesture Controversy

In a significant move, Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce has withdrawn its players from international duty. The decision came after national team head coach Ergin Ataman made a controversial gesture during a friendly match between Panathinaikos and Galatasaray.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, saw Ataman holding up one and then three fingers to the crowd, a gesture that appeared to reference Galatasaray's recent 3-1 soccer victory over Fenerbahce.

The provocative act has triggered widespread outrage among Fenerbahce fans, leading the club to issue a statement condemning Ataman's actions. According to Fenerbahce, their players will not return to the national team as long as Ataman remains in his position. Ataman has since apologized, stating, 'It was in no way my intention to target or offend any community when I did this,' but the club remains unappeased.

