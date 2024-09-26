Ten Hag Critical of United's Killer Instinct After Draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag questioned his players' killer instinct following a 1-1 draw against his former club, FC Twente, in the revamped Europa League.

Sam Lammers took advantage of a Christian Eriksen error in the second half at Old Trafford, scoring an equalizer for the Dutch underdogs.

"You saw that was the game of their life. They fought for every yard and we didn't," Ten Hag stated. "99% is not enough, You have to give 100%. You have to kill the game. You have to finish it off." Despite Eriksen's first-half strike putting United ahead, Lammers' goal earned Twente an unexpected point.

