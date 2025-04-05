Manchester Showdown: United and City Set for Derby Clash at Old Trafford

Manchester United is gearing up to clash with defending Premier League champions Manchester City in a highly anticipated derby match on Sunday at Old Trafford. United is coming off a narrow 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest midweek, while City secured a 2-0 victory against Leicester City on Thursday.

Currently, the Red Devils sit in 13th place with 37 points from 30 games, while City occupies the fifth position with 51 points from an equal number of matches, according to Olympics.com. United faces a slew of absences including players like Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans. City will miss several key players too, but Erling Haaland may still make an appearance despite injury concerns.

Though neither club is in contention for the league title, they are both motivated to claim derby bragging rights. City aims to secure a Champions League spot for next year, while United hopes for a Europa League berth. Historically, United has the upper hand in their 195 encounters, with 80 wins to City's 62, while drawing 53 times. Their last league meeting ended in a 2-1 victory for United in December, and another win in the FA Cup final last May.

