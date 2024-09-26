Left Menu

Lincoln City Winger Fined for Betting Breach

Lincoln City winger Dylan Duffy has been fined 4,000 pounds and warned for breaching betting rules by placing 30 bets on matches. The FA took leniency as Duffy admitted his actions and cooperated. Similar incidents have occurred, such as Ivan Toney's case, involving 232 breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:54 IST
Lincoln City Winger Fined for Betting Breach

Lincoln City winger Dylan Duffy has been handed a fine of 4,000 pounds ($5,372.80) and issued a warning following breaches of betting regulations, according to an announcement from England's Football Association (FA) on Thursday. The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international conceded to placing 30 bets on football matches between August 18 of last year and April 23.

The FA opted for leniency in their sanctions since Duffy admitted to his betting offenses at the earliest opportunity. They noted that his betting activity did not compromise the integrity of the sport and took into account his cooperative attitude. Another notable case involved Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, who was handed an eight-month ban from football and fined 50,000 pounds for 232 betting rule violations in May last year.

As a point of conversion, $1 equals approximately 0.7445 pounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024