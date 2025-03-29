Flag Football and Lacrosse to Headline LA28 Olympics at BMO Stadium

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will showcase flag football and lacrosse at the iconic BMO Stadium, following recent approval from the Los Angeles City Council. This announcement comes as the city gears up for a fresh Olympic experience with the introduction of new and diverse sports across the region.

With a seating capacity of 22,000, BMO Stadium, home to Los Angeles FC and Angel City FC, will host the debut of flag football as an Olympic sport. Lacrosse will also return to the Olympic arena after over a century. Alongside these additions, baseball/softball, cricket, and squash are included in the sport program.

Sources have indicated that the men's flag football final is likely scheduled for July 28, followed by the women's final on July 29. This timing is strategically planned to avoid clashes with athletics, thereby maximizing sport exposure. San Fernando Valley will also host select events such as BMX and 3x3 basketball for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)