Flag Football and Lacrosse to Headline LA28 Olympics at BMO Stadium

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will feature flag football and lacrosse at BMO Stadium. The updated sports plan was approved by the LA City Council. Various events, including BMX and skateboarding, will also occur in the San Fernando Valley, marking its first Olympic hosting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will showcase flag football and lacrosse at the iconic BMO Stadium, following recent approval from the Los Angeles City Council. This announcement comes as the city gears up for a fresh Olympic experience with the introduction of new and diverse sports across the region.

With a seating capacity of 22,000, BMO Stadium, home to Los Angeles FC and Angel City FC, will host the debut of flag football as an Olympic sport. Lacrosse will also return to the Olympic arena after over a century. Alongside these additions, baseball/softball, cricket, and squash are included in the sport program.

Sources have indicated that the men's flag football final is likely scheduled for July 28, followed by the women's final on July 29. This timing is strategically planned to avoid clashes with athletics, thereby maximizing sport exposure. San Fernando Valley will also host select events such as BMX and 3x3 basketball for the first time.

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

