Kamindu Mendis Matches Bradman as Sri Lanka Tightens Grip on New Zealand in Second Test

Kamindu Mendis matched cricket legend Don Bradman by becoming the joint third fastest player to reach 1,000 Test runs as Sri Lanka tightened its grip on New Zealand in the second Test on Friday.

Sri Lanka declared at 602-5 in their first innings, leaving New Zealand struggling at 22-2 by stumps. With three full days left, the Kiwis face an uphill battle to avoid a second defeat.

Kamindu reached the 1,000-run milestone in just his 13th Test innings, a record shared with Bradman, who achieved it in 1930 against England. Only Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes reached the landmark faster, in 12 innings.

During his rapid ascent, Kamindu scored his fifth century before lunch and his second in two consecutive Tests. Impressively, he brought up his 1,000th run by hitting a towering six. This achievement also makes him the fastest Sri Lankan and the quickest Asian to this milestone, surpassing Roy Dias and Vinod Kambli.

However, despite the crowd's cheers, Sri Lanka declared before Kamindu could secure his maiden double century, leaving him unbeaten at 182. Kamindu found strong support from Kusal Mendis, who scored an undefeated 106, marking a 200-run partnership that is the highest sixth-wicket stand in Galle.

Earlier, Sri Lanka lost Angelo Mathews and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva in the morning session, however, Kamindu's march alongside Kusal's steadiness ensured dominance. New Zealand's woes continued with dropped catches and early dismissals in their innings.

