Lalit Modi Critiques ECB's Financial Projections for 'The Hundred'

Lalit Modi, the visionary behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), has voiced strong criticism against the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) financial projections for their new format 'The Hundred.'

Modi argues that the ECB's estimates, particularly for international TV rights and sponsorship revenue post-2027, are wildly unrealistic.

Through a series of tweets backed by financial data, Modi revealed that, in his opinion, the eight teams in 'The Hundred' are significantly undervalued compared to the IPL and even the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), putting its long-term viability in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)