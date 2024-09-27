Lalit Modi Critiques ECB's Financial Projections for 'The Hundred'
Lalit Modi, the architect of the immensely popular Indian Premier League (IPL), has criticized the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its overly optimistic financial projections for 'The Hundred.' Modi questioned the ECB's projections, stating that they are disconnected from reality and unlikely to achieve international success comparable to the IPL.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Lalit Modi, the visionary behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), has voiced strong criticism against the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) financial projections for their new format 'The Hundred.'
Modi argues that the ECB's estimates, particularly for international TV rights and sponsorship revenue post-2027, are wildly unrealistic.
Through a series of tweets backed by financial data, Modi revealed that, in his opinion, the eight teams in 'The Hundred' are significantly undervalued compared to the IPL and even the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), putting its long-term viability in question.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Launches Team Konark Suryas in Legends League Cricket
Delays and Uncertainty Plague Pakistan's Cricket Series Against England
Bangladesh Cricket Team Arrives in India with High Hopes and Confidence
Bangladesh Cricket Team Arrives in India for High-Stakes Series
PCB Scraps Daily Allowances for Women Cricketers Sparking Dismay