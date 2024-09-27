Left Menu

Lalit Modi Critiques ECB's Financial Projections for 'The Hundred'

Lalit Modi, the architect of the immensely popular Indian Premier League (IPL), has criticized the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its overly optimistic financial projections for 'The Hundred.' Modi questioned the ECB's projections, stating that they are disconnected from reality and unlikely to achieve international success comparable to the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:55 IST
Lalit Modi Critiques ECB's Financial Projections for 'The Hundred'
Lalit Modi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lalit Modi, the visionary behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), has voiced strong criticism against the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) financial projections for their new format 'The Hundred.'

Modi argues that the ECB's estimates, particularly for international TV rights and sponsorship revenue post-2027, are wildly unrealistic.

Through a series of tweets backed by financial data, Modi revealed that, in his opinion, the eight teams in 'The Hundred' are significantly undervalued compared to the IPL and even the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), putting its long-term viability in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024