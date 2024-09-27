Bangladeshi Cricket Fan 'Tiger Robi' Faces Health Scare at India-Bangladesh Test Match

Tiger Robi, a Bangladeshi cricket enthusiast, faced a health emergency while attending the India-Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur on Friday. Initially thought to be a victim of assault, Robi later clarified his condition was due to an illness.

Dressed as a tiger, symbolizing the Bangladesh cricket team's emblem, Robi collapsed in pain and was swiftly attended to by medical officials and security personnel. Video footage showed him struggling on the ground, later clarifying that his distress stemmed from pre-existing health issues.

Police reported Robi is in India on a medical visa for Tuberculosis treatment. Authorities are scrutinizing his visa and travel history. Security was tightened around Green Park stadium amid ongoing protests by right-wing groups against the Test match.

