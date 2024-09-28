Left Menu

Serhou Guirassy's Brilliance Propels Dortmund in Thrilling Comeback

Serhou Guirassy led Borussia Dortmund to a dramatic 4-2 victory over Bochum, scoring twice and earning a penalty. Despite trailing 2-0 early, Dortmund turned the match around, moving up to second place in the Bundesliga. The team now prepares to face Celtic in the Champions League.

Updated: 28-09-2024 09:49 IST
Serhou Guirassy's stellar performance, featuring two crucial goals and a penalty win, spearheaded Borussia Dortmund's remarkable turnaround from a two-goal deficit to a 4-2 victory over local rivals Bochum in the Bundesliga.

Under mounting pressure after a heavy defeat to Stuttgart, Dortmund's new coach Nuri Sahin faced early setbacks with Bochum scoring twice. Dortmund's persistence paid off when Guirassy's header and Emre Can's penalty leveled the score.

Guirassy continued to shine, netting a decisive third goal before a fumble by Bochum's goalkeeper allowed Felix Nmecha to seal the win. The victory propels Dortmund to second in the standings as they prepare for a crucial Champions League match against Celtic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

