Serhou Guirassy's Brilliance Propels Dortmund in Thrilling Comeback
Serhou Guirassy led Borussia Dortmund to a dramatic 4-2 victory over Bochum, scoring twice and earning a penalty. Despite trailing 2-0 early, Dortmund turned the match around, moving up to second place in the Bundesliga. The team now prepares to face Celtic in the Champions League.
- Country:
- Germany
Serhou Guirassy's stellar performance, featuring two crucial goals and a penalty win, spearheaded Borussia Dortmund's remarkable turnaround from a two-goal deficit to a 4-2 victory over local rivals Bochum in the Bundesliga.
Under mounting pressure after a heavy defeat to Stuttgart, Dortmund's new coach Nuri Sahin faced early setbacks with Bochum scoring twice. Dortmund's persistence paid off when Guirassy's header and Emre Can's penalty leveled the score.
Guirassy continued to shine, netting a decisive third goal before a fumble by Bochum's goalkeeper allowed Felix Nmecha to seal the win. The victory propels Dortmund to second in the standings as they prepare for a crucial Champions League match against Celtic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Al-Ain Set to Defend Title in Revamped Asian Champions League
AFC Champions League Elite Kicks Off with Star-Studded Saudi Ambitions
Asian Champions League Revamp Aims to Boost Investment and Quality
Shakhtar Donetsk to Sport Ukraine's National Colors in Champions League
Donnarumma to Miss Champions League Opener Due to Thigh Injury