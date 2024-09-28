Erling Haaland Held Scoreless as Man City Draw with Newcastle

Manchester City's formidable striker Erling Haaland was notably kept scoreless in a Premier League game for the first time this season as the team drew 1-1 with Newcastle on Saturday. This result marks the second consecutive weekend where City has dropped points.

The match was City's first league encounter since losing influential midfielder Rodri to a season-ending ACL injury. The team struggled to find their usual rhythm, and Haaland barely had opportunities to add to his impressive tally of 10 goals from the first five games of the campaign.

The opening goal came from left-back Josko Gvardiol, who capitalized on a pass from Jack Grealish in the 35th minute. However, Newcastle equalized in the 58th minute when Anthony Gordon converted a penalty following a foul by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes on Gordon himself.

Manchester City's earlier matches in their title defense included a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last Sunday. As the season progresses, rivals Arsenal and Liverpool will play against Leicester and Wolverhampton, respectively, among six other fixtures on Saturday.

