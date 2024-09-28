Tiger Robi's Journey: Cricket, Health, and Controversy

In a recent turn of events, Rabi-ul-Islam, a fervent Bangladeshi cricket supporter known as Tiger Robi, was deported to his home country amid a swirling controversy. He had initially claimed assault during an India-Bangladesh test match but later recanted.

According to Additional DCP Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, Robi was in India on a medical visa for cancer treatment. However, instead of proceeding to his treatment destination, he attended cricket matches in Chennai and Kanpur. Local authorities ensured his safe return to Bangladesh as per his wish.

Police escorted Robi to Chakeri airport, from where he flew to Delhi and then to Dhaka, remaining within airport premises throughout. Despite initial allegations, Robi received immediate medical attention when he fell ill during the game, and officials confirmed he wasn't assaulted.

(With inputs from agencies.)