Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Iran Match Canceled Amid Security Concerns
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will not travel to Iran for an AFC Champions League Two match against Tractor SC due to security concerns. The AFC will review the matter, and the team may face fines or bans. The decision comes after Iran's military actions against Israel.
India's Mohun Bagan Super Giant will not travel to Iran for an AFC Champions League Two fixture against Tractor SC, the Asian Football Confederation disclosed on Tuesday, citing security concerns in the region.
The Indian Super League side was scheduled to compete with the Persian Gulf Pro League team Tractor SC in their Group A match on Wednesday in Tabriz, in Iran's northwestern region.
The AFC stated it would forward the issue to relevant AFC committees for further review. Indian media reported that Mohun Bagan could face fines and a potential ban from the Champions League Two competition. Players and coaches have reportedly raised security concerns.
This development follows Iran's launch of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel has vowed "consequences" for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
