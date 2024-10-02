Borussia Dortmund Fans Protest Champions League Reforms with Striking Tifo

Borussia Dortmund fans have voiced their strong opposition against recent UEFA Champions League reforms through an impressive tifo display criticizing European soccer's governing body.

Before Tuesday's match against Scottish team Celtic, fans unveiled a banner reading "You don't care about the sport — all you care about is money!" along with another banner labeling UEFA as a "mafia."

UEFA has revised the structure of Europe's premier competition, adding four more teams and eliminating the group stage in favor of a league system, causing discontent among supporters.

