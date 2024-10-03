Left Menu

Atletico Madrid Stadium Sanctioned for Fan Misconduct

Atletico Madrid is ordered to close part of its Metropolitano stadium for three matches following fan disruptions during a game against Real Madrid. The Spanish federation specified that about 5,000 seats will be affected. The club plans action against those responsible for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:41 IST
Atletico Madrid Stadium Sanctioned for Fan Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In the wake of fan disturbances during the recent Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid derby, Atletico has been sanctioned by the Spanish federation's competition committee. The club must close a section of its Metropolitano stadium for three matches.

This section, seating approximately 5,000 fans, is where objects were hurled onto the pitch after Real Madrid scored, resulting in a game suspension of over 15 minutes.

The federation's decision allows for an appeal, and Atletico Madrid has identified at least one perpetrator, promising to enforce its internal policies against those involved. The match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024