Atletico Madrid Stadium Sanctioned for Fan Misconduct

In the wake of fan disturbances during the recent Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid derby, Atletico has been sanctioned by the Spanish federation's competition committee. The club must close a section of its Metropolitano stadium for three matches.

This section, seating approximately 5,000 fans, is where objects were hurled onto the pitch after Real Madrid scored, resulting in a game suspension of over 15 minutes.

The federation's decision allows for an appeal, and Atletico Madrid has identified at least one perpetrator, promising to enforce its internal policies against those involved. The match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

