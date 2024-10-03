Left Menu

Manchester United's Rally Cry After Tottenham Defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces scrutiny after a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford. Fans expressed frustration, and the team now stands 13th in the league with three losses in eight games. The coach aims to motivate players for an upcoming Europa League match against Porto.

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag is dealing with a storm of criticism following the team's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford. The disappointing loss saw fans expressing their disapproval by leaving the stadium early, while others booed at the final whistle, casting doubt on Ten Hag's leadership.

The team currently sits 13th in the Premier League standings, having suffered three defeats in eight matches across all competitions this season. As United prepares for Thursday's Europa League clash with Porto, Ten Hag is determined to channel his players' anger into motivation for a turnaround.

"We are very disappointed and mad with ourselves," Ten Hag remarked on Wednesday. The manager also noted that Mason Mount will be unavailable due to a head injury, and he hopes that Luke Shaw will return after the international break.

