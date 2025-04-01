Left Menu

Premier League to Debut Semi-Automated Offside Technology

The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology for the first time, after successful testing in the FA Cup. Expected by December, its rollout was delayed. The technology automates offside decisions, improving efficiency and fan experience, and maintaining decision integrity.

01-04-2025
The Premier League is set to introduce semi-automated offside technology for the first time later this month. Following successful trials in the FA Cup, the league confirmed on Tuesday that this innovative technology will debut during matchday 32, beginning April 12.

Despite encountering initial testing issues that delayed its expected December rollout, Premier League clubs unanimously backed the technology's implementation last year. Currently, VAR officials check offsides, a process criticized for decision delays and lack of in-stadium transparency.

The league states that this technology will automate key elements of the offside decision-making process, enhancing speed and consistency. It was previously deployed at the 2022 World Cup, the Champions League, and the Asian Cup, demonstrating its potential to enhance both in-stadium and broadcast experiences for fans.

