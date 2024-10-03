Left Menu

Germany's Goalkeeping Gamble: A New Era Begins

Germany has chosen three uncapped goalkeepers for upcoming Nations League matches against Bosnia and the Netherlands, due to the absence of experienced players. The call-up includes Oliver Baumann, Janis Blaswich, and Alexander Nubel. Additionally, Tim Kleindienst receives his first call-up, while Serge Gnabry returns.

Berlin | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:05 IST
  • Germany

Germany faces a transitional phase as they prepare for Nations League clashes against Bosnia and the Netherlands with a trio of uncapped goalkeepers. This strategic move comes in response to the absence of key players such as Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is injured, and Manuel Neuer, who retired following the European Championship.

The German national team announced the inclusion of Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann, Salzburg's Janis Blaswich, and Stuttgart's Alexander Nubel, all of whom have been selected before but never took to the field. This marks a significant shift in Germany's goalkeeping lineup, necessitated by their current shortage of internationally experienced 'keepers.

Meanwhile, Borussia Mönchengladbach's 29-year-old striker Tim Kleindienst receives his debut call-up. Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry also rejoins the squad after missing Euro 2024 due to injury. Germany is set to play Bosnia away on October 11 and host the Dutch three days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

