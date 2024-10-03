Left Menu

Injury Woes and Defensive Feats: Serie A's Twists

Juventus maintain a perfect defensive record with six clean sheets in Serie A, despite injuries potentially sidelining key players like Gleison Bremer. As Cagliari approaches, Motta faces challenges in maintaining the defense. Meanwhile, Napoli and Como prepare for their upcoming match, highlighting different defensive dynamics.

03-10-2024
Juventus have maintained a flawless defensive record in Serie A, managing to secure six clean sheets. However, the second-placed team now faces an injury crisis as key players, including central defender Gleison Bremer, have been sidelined. Bremer, who has played every minute this season for Juve, is potentially out for the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

This situation presents a significant challenge for coach Thiago Motta as his team prepares to face Cagliari, a team sitting 16th in the league standings with five points. Bremer not only leads in defensive stats but is a critical part of Juve's strategy. Compounding the issue, winger Nico Gonzalez suffered a thigh muscle injury in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig.

As the seventh round of Serie A begins, Napoli, managed by Antonio Conte, will confront Como at home. Como, under the leadership of former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas, has shown improvement after a winless run, yet struggles defensively. Napoli's attacking prowess, especially with players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, poses yet another concern for Como.

