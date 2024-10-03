Injury Woes and Defensive Feats: Serie A's Twists

Juventus have maintained a flawless defensive record in Serie A, managing to secure six clean sheets. However, the second-placed team now faces an injury crisis as key players, including central defender Gleison Bremer, have been sidelined. Bremer, who has played every minute this season for Juve, is potentially out for the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

This situation presents a significant challenge for coach Thiago Motta as his team prepares to face Cagliari, a team sitting 16th in the league standings with five points. Bremer not only leads in defensive stats but is a critical part of Juve's strategy. Compounding the issue, winger Nico Gonzalez suffered a thigh muscle injury in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig.

As the seventh round of Serie A begins, Napoli, managed by Antonio Conte, will confront Como at home. Como, under the leadership of former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas, has shown improvement after a winless run, yet struggles defensively. Napoli's attacking prowess, especially with players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, poses yet another concern for Como.

(With inputs from agencies.)