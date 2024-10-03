Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: Global Chess League's Electrifying Start

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen played to a draw on the opening day of the Global Chess League. American Gambits and Alpine SG Pipers emerged victorious in early matches, with standout performances by Hikaru Nakamura, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, and Richard Rapport setting the pace for the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:39 IST
The Global Chess League kicked off with a much-anticipated match between five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, which ended in a draw. Deploying strategic dexterity, Carlsen navigated challenging middle-game positions to equalize against Anand's tactical prowess.

The opening day witnessed the American Gambits and Alpine SG Pipers claiming commanding victories in their initial matches. Hikaru Nakamura drew against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave despite describing his play as 'shaky', while colleague Jan-Krzysztof Duda earned Player of the Match honors with a decisive checkmate against Vidit Gujrathi.

Elsewhere, Richard Rapport's stunning comeback victory over Parham Maghsoodloo underscored Alpine SG Pipers' strength. With the competition heating up, these teams have positioned themselves as frontrunners in what promises to be an exciting league season.

