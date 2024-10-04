Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled for World Tennis League 2024

The World Tennis League (WTL) has announced its highly anticipated lineup for the third season, set to unfold at the Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22 in Abu Dhabi. The event has pulled in two Olympic gold medalists and five Grand Slam champions, cementing its status as a hallmark occasion.

In a press release, the WTL shared an impressive roster that includes Barbora Krejcikova, the 2024 Wimbledon champion, and Jasmine Paolini, Women's Doubles Paris 2024 Gold Medalist. Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka, fresh from her US Open win, and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, winner of the French Open, are slated to compete, promising a thrilling spectacle.

Joining them are notable players such as Elena Rybakina and Paula Badosa. The men's roster will see the return of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, members of last season's champion team, alongside Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, and Casper Ruud, ensuring a fierce contest on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)