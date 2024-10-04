Left Menu

Mahesh Bhupathi Hails Women Athletes as Pioneers in Indian Sports

At the launch of SG Pipers in the Hockey India League, Mahesh Bhupathi lauded women's sports for revolutionizing Indian athletics. With the HIL set to return, Bhupathi emphasized supporting women's sports, highlighting key figures like Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. SG Pipers aims to dominate with legends like PR Sreejesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:59 IST
Mahesh Bhupathi Hails Women Athletes as Pioneers in Indian Sports
Mahesh Bhupathi (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi praised women's sports for significantly bolstering Indian athletics in recent years. Speaking at the launch of SG Pipers, a new Hockey India League (HIL) franchise, he described the women's sports sphere as part of an ongoing "incredible revolution" expected to continue for the next decade.

Bhupathi, serving as the CEO of SG Sports, Media & Entertainment, made these remarks amidst the official announcement of HIL's return after a seven-year hiatus. The much-anticipated tournament, sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), is scheduled from December 2024 to February 2025 and will feature eight men's teams and six women's teams.

Discussing his SG Pipers team, Bhupathi emphasized their commitment to advancing sports in India. The team boasts numerous sports veterans, including the celebrated Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, recently named Director of Hockey. Bhupathi lauded Sreejesh, noting his dual Olympic success and his dedication to furthering the sport post-retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024