Mahesh Bhupathi Hails Women Athletes as Pioneers in Indian Sports

Legendary Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi praised women's sports for significantly bolstering Indian athletics in recent years. Speaking at the launch of SG Pipers, a new Hockey India League (HIL) franchise, he described the women's sports sphere as part of an ongoing "incredible revolution" expected to continue for the next decade.

Bhupathi, serving as the CEO of SG Sports, Media & Entertainment, made these remarks amidst the official announcement of HIL's return after a seven-year hiatus. The much-anticipated tournament, sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), is scheduled from December 2024 to February 2025 and will feature eight men's teams and six women's teams.

Discussing his SG Pipers team, Bhupathi emphasized their commitment to advancing sports in India. The team boasts numerous sports veterans, including the celebrated Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, recently named Director of Hockey. Bhupathi lauded Sreejesh, noting his dual Olympic success and his dedication to furthering the sport post-retirement.

