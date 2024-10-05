A New Maldini Era Begins in Italy's Squad after 22 Years

For the first time in 22 years, the Maldini legacy continues as Daniel Maldini earns a spot in the Italy squad. Italy coach Luciano Spalletti called up the young forward for the Nations League matches, giving him a chance to follow his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, both former Italy captains.

At 22, Daniel is making waves at Monza after progressing through the AC Milan youth system. Paolo retired from international play after the 2002 World Cup, with 126 appearances for Italy to his name. Cesare last donned the national jersey in 1963 and also served as Italy's coach.

The Italian squad for the upcoming matches against Belgium and Israel in October is packed with potential debutants like Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, Milan defender Matteo Gabbia, and Roma midfielder Niccolò Pisilli. With victories over France and Israel, Italy currently leads their Nations League group.

(With inputs from agencies.)