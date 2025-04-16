Left Menu

AC Milan's Mike Maignan Cleared for Training Resumption

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is set to return to training after a collision with teammate Alex Jimenez. He appeared unconscious during a match against Udinese but has been cleared to resume. Milan are preparing to face Atalanta in their next Serie A fixture.

AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been greenlit to return to training this week following a collision with teammate Alex Jimenez in last Friday's match against Udinese, the club announced on Tuesday. The incident left Maignan seemingly unconscious and he was stretchered off during the 4-0 victory.

The France international underwent specialist tests which fortunately revealed no complications, according to a club statement. Milan, currently ninth in the standings, are preparing for their next match, where they will host third-placed Atalanta on Sunday.

This news brings relief to fans and teammates alike, as Maignan's presence is vital for Milan's aspirations this season. The goalkeeper's timely recovery is crucial as the team seeks to improve their position in the Serie A rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

