AC Milan's Kyle Walker on Road to Recovery After Elbow Surgery
AC Milan defender Kyle Walker underwent successful surgery for a fractured right elbow. The exact recovery timeline for the former Manchester City captain, now on loan at Milan, has not been disclosed. Despite a challenging Serie A season, Milan continues to compete in the Coppa Italia.
Kyle Walker, a defender for AC Milan, successfully underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right elbow, the Serie A club announced. Although the specific timeline for Walker's recovery has not been released, the club is optimistic, stating that the surgery went well and rehabilitation will commence immediately.
Walker, who captained Manchester City in the past, joined AC Milan on loan in January. The club retains the option to purchase the 34-year-old English international. Since his arrival, Walker has made appearances in 12 matches for Milan across various competitions.
Despite a somewhat disappointing Serie A season, with Milan currently ninth in the standings, the team remains a contender in the Coppa Italia. They are set to face their city rivals, Inter Milan, on April 23 for the second leg of the semi-final, following a 1-1 draw in the initial matchup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manchester City Sets Up First Football Academy in India
Exiled Afghan Women Footballers Seek Global Solidarity for Equal Rights
Balancing Bureaucracy and Growth: The Future of Football Regulation in Britain
Manchester City Partners with Kolkata: A New Era for Indian Football
Phil Jones to Inspire Football Dreams in India at Road to Old Trafford Finals