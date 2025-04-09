AC Milan's Kyle Walker on Road to Recovery After Elbow Surgery

Kyle Walker, a defender for AC Milan, successfully underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right elbow, the Serie A club announced. Although the specific timeline for Walker's recovery has not been released, the club is optimistic, stating that the surgery went well and rehabilitation will commence immediately.

Walker, who captained Manchester City in the past, joined AC Milan on loan in January. The club retains the option to purchase the 34-year-old English international. Since his arrival, Walker has made appearances in 12 matches for Milan across various competitions.

Despite a somewhat disappointing Serie A season, with Milan currently ninth in the standings, the team remains a contender in the Coppa Italia. They are set to face their city rivals, Inter Milan, on April 23 for the second leg of the semi-final, following a 1-1 draw in the initial matchup.

