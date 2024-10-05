Paul Pogba's Doping Ban Reduced: A New Hope for 2025

In a remarkable turn of events, soccer star Paul Pogba's four-year ban for doping has been slashed to 18 months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

This decision marks a significant reprieve for Pogba, the 31-year-old French midfielder, enabling him to resume his soccer career in March 2025. The CAS verdict, confirmed by The Associated Press, remains undisclosed in detail, though it brings closure to a distressing chapter in Pogba's professional life.

Pogba's ban stemmed from a positive test for testosterone in August, leading to a maximum punishment under anti-doping regulations. Pogba, who played a pivotal role in France's 2018 World Cup victory, expressed relief and gratitude in his statement, reiterating his integrity and commitment to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)