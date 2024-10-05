Paul Pogba's Doping Ban Reduced: A New Hope for 2025
Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban has been reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, allowing him to resume his career in March 2025. Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August last year but maintained his innocence, claiming the substance was in a prescribed supplement.
In a remarkable turn of events, soccer star Paul Pogba's four-year ban for doping has been slashed to 18 months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
This decision marks a significant reprieve for Pogba, the 31-year-old French midfielder, enabling him to resume his soccer career in March 2025. The CAS verdict, confirmed by The Associated Press, remains undisclosed in detail, though it brings closure to a distressing chapter in Pogba's professional life.
Pogba's ban stemmed from a positive test for testosterone in August, leading to a maximum punishment under anti-doping regulations. Pogba, who played a pivotal role in France's 2018 World Cup victory, expressed relief and gratitude in his statement, reiterating his integrity and commitment to the sport.
