Injury Shakes Up England's First Test Lineup Against Pakistan
England's cricket team has named Brydon Carse in their playing eleven for the first Test against Pakistan, replacing the injured Ben Stokes. Ollie Pope will lead the team. Other team members include Zak Crawley and Jack Leach, both returning from injuries.
- Country:
- Pakistan
England has shuffled its lineup for the first Test against Pakistan after captain Ben Stokes was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Pace-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse will take his spot in the team.
England announced its playing eleven for the Test, which kicks off on Monday. Ollie Pope, having led England in their recent series win over Sri Lanka, will step in as captain in Stokes' absence.
Zak Crawley and Jack Leach make their return to the team after recovering from injuries. England will play with a mix of pace and spin, including three pacers and two specialist spinners. Jamie Smith is set to play his first away Test in Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
