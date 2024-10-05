Rethin Pranav and Vaidehee Chaudhari Shine at Fenesta Open

In an impressive display of skill, Rethin Pranav from Tamil Nadu and Vaidehee Chaudhari from Gujarat emerged victorious at the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship held on Saturday.

Pranav, who battled his way through the qualifiers, claimed victory against Nitin Kumar Sinha of Railways in a gripping match with scores of 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. On the women's side, Vaidehee outperformed Maaya Revathi, concluding the match 6-3, 6-3, marking her second women's singles title.

The championship also highlighted budding talents, with Karnataka's Aradhya Kshitiz and Maharashtra's Prisha Shinde winning the boys' and girls' U-18 finals, respectively. Aradhya bested Shanker Heisnam, while Prisha defeated Diya Ramesh in thrilling clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)